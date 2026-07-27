Carronade Capital Management LP Acquires 996,923 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) by 306.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,923 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 996,923 shares during the period. Community Health Systems comprises approximately 0.1% of Carronade Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of Community Health Systems worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,553,686 shares of the company's stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 50,576 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,943,802 shares of the company's stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 993,751 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 314,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035,088 shares of the company's stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 607,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,618 shares of the company's stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 118,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.69 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Community Health Systems's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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