Carronade Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Carronade Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 0.1% of Carronade Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.0%

MAA stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $152.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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