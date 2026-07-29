Carter's, Inc. $CRI Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 127,994 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carter's worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter's by 68.2% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 41,137 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Carter's in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Carter's by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 163,949 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Carter's by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,227 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter's by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,205 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 472,786 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carter's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter's Price Performance

Shares of Carter's stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Carter's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.59 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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