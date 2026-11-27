RDST Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,958 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 465,379 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 5.4% of RDST Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Carvana worth $66,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 806.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 45,043 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,046,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,147.7% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 134,720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 345.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $4,575,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,135,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,505,185.08. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Gill sold 253,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $18,125,042.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 773,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,277,740.08. This trade represents a 24.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,686 shares of company stock worth $45,182,047. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $91.50) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used vehicles. Customers can browse vehicles, arrange financing, trade in or sell a car, and choose home delivery or pickup, including at select Carvana vehicle vending machines. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers in markets across the United States. Its services and availability may vary by location. Carvana also operates ADESA U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction business acquired in 2022.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report).

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