Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 305,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Carvana were worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,481,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company's stock worth $2,411,751,000 after buying an additional 2,764,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carvana by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,405,959,000 after buying an additional 1,711,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,632,763,000 after buying an additional 1,382,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Carvana Stock Up 3.2%

CVNA opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 3.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $3,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 458,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,447,655.25. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 214,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,047,200. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,088. Insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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