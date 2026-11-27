Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,139,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Carvana were worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Carvana by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,435,364 shares of the company's stock worth $1,937,436,000 after buying an additional 23,742,422 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 345.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,867,000 after buying an additional 2,579,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Carvana by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 1,916,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Carvana by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,898,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,844 shares of the company's stock worth $117,939,000 after buying an additional 1,412,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Ira Platt sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 186,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,377,357.80. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $4,575,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,135,486 shares in the company, valued at $81,505,185.08. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 639,686 shares of company stock valued at $45,182,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Carvana from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.21.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.66. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used vehicles. Customers can browse vehicles, arrange financing, trade in or sell a car, and choose home delivery or pickup, including at select Carvana vehicle vending machines. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers in markets across the United States. Its services and availability may vary by location. Carvana also operates ADESA U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction business acquired in 2022.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report