Cascade Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 866.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 186,485 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 8.7% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $93,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $422.24 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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