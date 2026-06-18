Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 4.9% of Casdin Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Illumina worth $78,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,319,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after buying an additional 3,331,542 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 3.2%

ILMN stock opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $177.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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