Casdin Capital LLC Takes Position in Cigna Group $CI

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,009,000. Cigna Group comprises 0.7% of Casdin Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,676 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE CI opened at $285.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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