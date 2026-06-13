Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Casey's General Stores worth $380,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after buying an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $265,163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock worth $590,671,000 after buying an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $260,622,000 after buying an additional 300,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 15,024.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 193,140 shares of the company's stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 191,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $899.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $895.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.79. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.00 and a fifty-two week high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Key Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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