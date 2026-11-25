Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,365 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.33% of Casey's General Stores worth $298,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Polaris Financial Partners bought a new position in Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Casey's General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 72.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores in the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Casey's General Stores from $970.00 to $780.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $933.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $687.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $925.00 to $720.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $687.02 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $659.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.41. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $529.84 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods. The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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