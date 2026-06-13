Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 193,839 shares during the quarter. Casey's General Stores comprises approximately 1.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Casey's General Stores worth $385,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 2.3%

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $895.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.00 and a 12 month high of $927.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $801.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $899.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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