Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 515.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Casey's General Stores worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,759,895,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $281,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $281,011,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $246,982,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $164,376,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $750.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Casey's General Stores from $925.00 to $720.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $933.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $698.26 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $661.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $529.84 and a fifty-two week high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.59. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods. The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

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