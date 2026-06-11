Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.02% of Casey's General Stores worth $413,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 431.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Casey's General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $915.60 on Thursday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.91 and a twelve month high of $917.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $794.30 and a 200-day moving average of $681.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Article Title

Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Article Title

Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Article Title

Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Article Title

Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Negative Sentiment: One risk mentioned in post-earnings analysis is exposure to fuel margin volatility and gas prices, which could pressure future results if conditions weaken. Article Title

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

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