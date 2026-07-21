Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Barclays raises UnitedHealth price target

Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Wall Street sees more room to run

Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance momentum stock article

Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. House passes FECA accountability bill

Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged that UnitedHealth’s CFO warned that cost pressures are still not fully solved, suggesting that margin concerns could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. CFO warning after earnings

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0%

UNH opened at $421.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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