Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Free Report) by 317.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,044,052 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Castle Biosciences worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 255.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

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Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.2%

CSTL stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,580 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $273,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,364.44. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Tobin Juvenal sold 3,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $110,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $989,486.40. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,376 shares of company stock worth $2,870,309. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to help physicians make personalized treatment and care decisions. Its tests analyze biological features of tissue to provide information about disease behavior and patient risk. The company's portfolio includes DecisionDx tests for conditions such as cutaneous melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and uveal melanoma. It also offers TissueCypher, a test designed to assess progression risk in patients with Barrett's esophagus.

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