Castle Hook Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Castle Hook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 31,849 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 0.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.65% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $116,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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