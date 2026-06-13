Castleark Management LLC Acquires 51,868 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,136 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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