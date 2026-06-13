Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,296 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $793,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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