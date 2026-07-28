Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $383.06 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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