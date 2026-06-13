Castleark Management LLC Has $59.79 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,478 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $59,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,547,169,000 after acquiring an additional 244,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,877,738,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

V stock opened at $321.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $363.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.40.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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