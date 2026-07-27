Castleark Management LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,940 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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