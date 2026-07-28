Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,680 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Plexus by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $309,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Plexus's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.67.

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Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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