Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 122,890 Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,890 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,981,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $432,390,000 after buying an additional 1,529,394 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 524,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,872,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $241,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CDE opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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