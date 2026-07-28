Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,390 Timken Company (The) $TKR

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $47,644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $44,421,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 735,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $146.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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