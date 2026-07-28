Castleark Management LLC Sells 101,940 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,940 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Celsius were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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