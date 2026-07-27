Castleark Management LLC Sells 118,482 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 118,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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