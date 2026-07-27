Castleark Management LLC Sells 12,374 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $125,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $290.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $313.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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