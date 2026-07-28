Castleark Management LLC Sells 28,420 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,420 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in XPO were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 19.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in XPO by 21.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in XPO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded XPO from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

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XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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