Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $396.06 and its 200 day moving average is $367.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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