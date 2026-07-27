Castleark Management LLC Sells 40,620 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,230 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 40,620 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,687,718.55. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,339,146.50. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $131.41 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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