Castleark Management LLC Sells 9,060 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in InterDigital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $66,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 14,563.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,520,500. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $259.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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