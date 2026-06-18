CastleKnight Management LP Buys 126,218 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,118 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,218 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.32% of Energizer worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Energizer by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.Energizer's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 35,686 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,235,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,426,049.84. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 218,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,092. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here