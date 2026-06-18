CastleKnight Management LP Has $2.78 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 169.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Sirius XM by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 42,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $14,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,849 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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