CastleKnight Management LP Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 397.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,914 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 691,214 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,397. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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