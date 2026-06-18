CastleKnight Management LP Invests $3.87 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,443 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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