CastleKnight Management LP Sells 153,760 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,740 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,760 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.11% of Macy's worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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