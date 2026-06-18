CastleKnight Management LP Sells 158,886 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 158,886 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Phibro Animal Health worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $392,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,776. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,768 shares of company stock worth $2,560,222. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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