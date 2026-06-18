Catalio Capital Management LP Invests $15.95 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Catalio Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,048 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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