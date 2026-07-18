Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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