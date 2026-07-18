Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 887,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 887,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWC. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $477,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,864 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,275 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company's stock.

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Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Capital Southwest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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