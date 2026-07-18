Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SM Energy Company $SM

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,782 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,147 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,065 shares of the energy company's stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SM Energy Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE SM opened at $31.37 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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