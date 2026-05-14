Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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