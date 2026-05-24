Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after acquiring an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock worth $310,330,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock worth $230,406,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after buying an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $114.83 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here