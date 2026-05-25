Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $451,000 Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $478,687,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $273,035,000 after buying an additional 321,732 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about eBay

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $115.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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