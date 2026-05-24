Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $932,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citic Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

More Cisco Systems News

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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