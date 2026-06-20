Catalyst Investment Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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