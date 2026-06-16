Caterpillar Inc. $CAT is Cynosure Group LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8,359.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 507,681 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 13.7% of Cynosure Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cynosure Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $294,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5%

Caterpillar stock opened at $933.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.40. The company has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.96 and a 52-week high of $946.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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