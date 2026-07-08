Caterpillar Inc. $CAT is Jericho Financial LLP's 9th Largest Position

Jericho Financial LLP lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 4.3% of Jericho Financial LLP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $949.41.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CAT opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $923.21 and a 200 day moving average of $775.64. The firm has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

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Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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