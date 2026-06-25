Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,837 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $992.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $750.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $1,023.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $457.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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